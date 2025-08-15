Sunderland are set to make their 12th signing of the transfer window as they try to boost their survival chances for the upcoming Premier League season. Additions have been made all over the pitch throughout the Summer, however, the board has left defensive signings quite late.

Mackems' Until early August, the Black Cats had only made one signing in terms of a defender, bringing in Reinildo Mandava. With reports from Fabrice Hawkins suggesting Sunderland have reached an agreement in principle with Paris Saint Germain for 28 year old Nordi Mukiele, that brings the Mackems defensive incomings to four.

Nordi Mukiele is a french Centre Back who can also offer cover at right back having played there many times. He spent the most recent season out on loan in Germany for Bayer Leverkusen, playing 24 times in all competitions. During his spell at Leverkusen, he will have spent a lot of time under the leadership of current Sunderland Captain Granit Xhaka.

This signing is once again a player with experience at the very top level. He has played over 200 games in Europe's top 5 leagues, as well as only playing for Clubs competing in the Champions League for the past 7 seasons. This signing shows true intent from the Sunderland board, they're not only bringing in players to keep the club up, but also players who can push on and see Sunderland to higher finishes in the Premier League in the coming years.

A fee is yet to be reported for the French defender, however according to Transfermarkt, he has a market value of 10 million Euros, so it could be expected a fee will be around that estimation. If this signing does come with a fee, it will make Sunderland the side to have spent the most money in Premier League history for a newly promoted side, overtaking Nottingham Forrest during the season which they survived the drop.

It is unclear as to whether Mukiele comes in to be a starter or if he will be offering high level cover for both Dan Ballard and Trai Hume, as he is a versatile defender. Either way, this is a very high-quality signing for the Black Cat,s adding to their exemplary window so far.

With the money SAFC have spent and the quality of player they have brought in, it is fair to assume Sunderland have a very strong chance of finally ending the cycle of newly promoted teams being instantly relegated from the Premier League.

