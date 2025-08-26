Report: Real Madrid Legend Lines Up Shock Bundesliga Move
Ex-Real Madrid star Lucas Vázquez surprised fans with his next move after leaving the Santiago Bernabéu last month, as he is set to sign with 2023–24 Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.
Vázquez spent 18 years with the club he joined at 16 and made 508 appearances across all levels from Real Madrid C upwards, including 402 for the senior team. But he left Los Blancos following a short extension to his contract to cover the FIFA Club World Cup.
After a few weeks to rest and weigh up his options, Fabrizio Romano notes that Vázquez is on the cusp of being unveiled by Leverkusen. A medical is said to have already been completed and a two-year contract agreed.
Vázquez turned 34 in July and many might have expected the winger turned right back at this point in his career to head to the Middle East for a pre-retirement payday. The Saudi Pro League is the obvious choice, with ex-Madrid captain Nacho joining Al Qadsiah upon his similar Bernabéu exit in 2024. Joselu, meanwhile, went to Al Gharafa in the Qatar Stars League.
But Vázquez decided he still has something to offer in one of Europe’s top five leagues.
It’s certainly possible that former Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso may have talked up his old club to the five-time UEFA Champions League winner. The German side also lost Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool at the start of the summer and were yet to bring in a direct replacement.
A Real Madrid right back joining Bayer Leverkusen has happened before. Dani Carvajal was sold to the club in 2012 before he had even played a senior match in the Spanish capital, moving for as little as €5 million ($5.8 million at today’s rate). Crucially, Madrid included a buyback clause as part of that deal and triggered it for €6.5 million only a year later after an outstanding season.