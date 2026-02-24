Chelsea Lead the Race for Robin Roefs, Nearing a €50M Offer to Sunderland

In a moment of tension for Sunderland due to the recent results obtained, they have come across news that has left more than one surprised, since rumors indicate that a giant of the Premier League is interested in their young promise.

Sunderland comes from having 3 consecutive defeats in the Premier League, and this leaves great doubts about the moment of Regis Le Bris and the mood of the team.

Now added is the rumor that the Black Cats goalkeeper is in the sights of the best in England, and they would be close to making a generous offer for Sunderland to give the green light to obtain the young promise from the Netherlands.

Chelsea Would Go All Out for Robin Roefs for Next Season

The Chelsea Chronicle newspaper has revealed that Chelsea would be interested in signing Robin Roefs, the young Sunderland prospect at 22 years old from the Netherlands, a goalkeeper with great potential and who has been a great figure of the Premier League in the revelation team, in addition to Liverpool possibly joining this interest.

It is assured that the offer that the London club would launch would be €50M for Roefs, a figure without a doubt tempting for Sunderland, who continue thinking about the future of their project after promotion to the Premier League and the great aspirations they have.

🚨| Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is targeting a £50m move for Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs, with the Blues reportedly leading the race. Sunderland value the Dutch shot-stopper at around £50million ahead of the World Cup.



[Via @SunderlandEcho] pic.twitter.com/ay95oWPRUg — SINGLE (@Young_Fish01) February 23, 2026

The great revelation of Robin Roefs's comments in response to these rumors was seen, as the Sunderland Echo newspaper revealed his recent statements about the great surprise he had with this rumor, of which he still knew nothing.

I do not know. I do not know what to think about it. I have not heard anything about it from my agents. As long as I do not know anything about it, let them read or write what they want. I do not know. As I say, I think I enjoy every minute, especially when we play at home. But also away, the fans are always with us... we have not yet played in a stadium where the atmosphere has not been like that. Robin Roefs

Robin Roefs likewise makes clear that his ambition and his goals are set on wearing the colors of Sunderland and concentrating on this final stretch of the season to obtain the best results, but he is surprised that this rumor could have great growth which means a lot recognizing that his work is on the right track.

