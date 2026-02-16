"He was prepared": Regis Le Bris explains the decision to start Nilson Angulo against Liverpool

After the recent defeat of Sunderland against Liverpool in the Premier League left several spirits down for the fans for losing their unbeaten record at home, and this was by the minimum (0-1).

However, Regis Le Bris was positive and after praise from players like Virgil Van Dijk and the great recognition he left for Sunderland after the end of the match.

But in statements from the French coach, he showed his admiration for the recent signing and how it does not surprise him the moment he is living today carrying even an important responsibility like the #10 of Sunderland.

Regis Le Bris Is Full of Praise for Nilson Angulo

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In his first match as a starter, Nilson Angulo had a positive performance where he showed his great physical condition to compete in the Premier League, and this was recognized by Regis Le Bris admiring his game.

Post-match, Le Bris's statements also focused on the player to whom he declared that he was not surprised by the adaptation he had to compete a few days after his arrival as a starter wearing the number 10.

When we decided to start him [against Liverpool], it was clear he was ready because of his trajectory. He played a lot of football in Europe, so he has a lot of experience. After that, however, the important thing is his connection with his teammates. He was brave, he worked hard and I think he will improve in his next match. Regis Le Bris

Expecting constant growth, Nilson Angulo is expected to be seen with more and more confidence and is expected to be seen as that great leader of Sunderland's offense with his great talent.

The upcoming matches of Black Cats will have a great challenge of maintaining a positive consistency to be able to compete for positions in European competitions in the Premier League and continue advancing in the FA Cup.

