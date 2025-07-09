Deal Agreed: Sunderland to Sign Brighton Star Simon Adingra – Medical Incoming

It has already been a very busy transfer window for the Black Cats, with Moroccan winger Chemsdine Talbi becoming their fifth summer signing on Wednesday afternoon. And now, Sunderland have today agreed a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra, according to reports.

Sky Sports' North East correspondent Keith Downie reports that Sunderland will pay a reported £18.5 Million up-front for the winger with a further £2.5 Million in add-ons.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland have agreed a fee with Brighton for Simon Adingra.

💰 #SAFC will pay Brighton £18m + £2.5m in add-ons for the winger.

🛩️ The 23-year-old has flown in to the North East by private jet and is undergoing a medical.

🤝 Personal terms are also agreed.

Adingra is a player that the Black Cats have long-standing interest in, with the club being linked to the winger in January. It was reported that Sunderland attempted to bring Adingra to Wearside in a potential swap deal that would have resulted in Tommy Watson moving the other way.

While that move did not materialise, it now seems that Sunderland have gotten their man, with the club now being in the Premier League surely playing a role.

The Ivory Coast international has made 73 appearances for the Seagulls since signing from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in 2022, scoring twelve goals and racking up five assists.

Simon Adingra playing against Sunderland's bitter rivals, Newcastle, for Brighton | IMAGO

With 60 of those appearances coming in the Premier League, Adingra provides Regis Le Bris with some much-needed top-flight experience to add to his squad. Operating mainly on the left wing, Adingra will provide competition for Romaine Mundle and will likely start ahead of him, given his experience playing in the division for Brighton.

Ivory Coast are qualified for the African Cup of Nations, which runs from mid-December through to January, meaning Adingra is another player who will miss up to six league fixtures for the Black Cats.

