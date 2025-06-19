Expert Believes Sunderland Could Sign Former Manchester City and Liverpool Star

Transfer rumors continue to swirl around Sunderland, and now an expert has claimed that the Black Cats could sign a former Manchester City and Liverpool forward.

It’s clear that the Lads are keeping an eye on market opportunities to strengthen their attack, though so far the names linked to the club have mostly been young talents.

A few days ago, Nantes striker Matthis Abline (22) was linked with Sunderland, as was 23-year-old Dynamo Kyiv forward Vladyslav Vanat, though in both cases, the Stadium of Light residents would face stiff competition.

Now, the Black Cats have been linked with a player boasting vast Premier League experience.

Sunderland could sign former Manchester City and Liverpool star Raheem Sterling

According to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling may have to "settle" for joining one of the newly promoted Premier League clubs, including Sunderland.

Sterling’s current sporting situation is far from ideal, which could push him toward signing for one of the teams expected to finish near the bottom of the English league table next season.

At least, that’s how Wyness sees it. In statements to Football Insider, he explained that he doesn’t see many alternatives for Raheem’s future.

I think it’s going to be a big problem to move him on. I think you’re really going to be restricted, in my opinion, to the three clubs coming up. Leeds, Burnley, Sunderland. I think that’s where he might find a space. Keith Wyness

Raheem Sterling once had a market value of up to €160m when he was 25 years old and playing for Manchester City in 2019, per Transfermarkt.

The English winger began his career at Liverpool but was sold to the Citizens in 2015 for approximately €63.7m.

He is currently under contract with Chelsea until June 2027, but he appears to have little role at the Blues, having spent last season on loan at Arsenal, where he also failed to make a major impact.

