Sunderland Lead Everton, Fulham in Race for Striker With 30 Goal Contributions Last Season
Sunderland have already suffered some important losses ahead of the next Premier League season. Not only did Jude Bellingham (19) leave, but also Tom Watson (19).
In the case of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham's younger brother, he signed for Borussia Dortmund in exchange for €33M, while Watson went to Brighton & Hove Albion for €12M.
Therefore, Sunderland are making money, and it's evident that they are thinking about strengthening their squad to compete from the first day in the top category of English football.
It is in this sense that it's worth reviewing the most recent information published by the Ukrainian press, where they name the Black Cats as the favorites to get a promising striker.
Sunderland move ahead of Everton and Fulham in race to sign Vladyslav Vanat
According to information from Ukrainian media Champion, Sunderland are ahead of Everton, Fulham, and Leeds United in the race for the signing of Vladyslav Vanat, a 23-year-old striker from Dynamo Kyiv.
The mentioned outlet explains that the Lads are the 'main favourites' to secure the attacker's signature, though for now, there's no certainty about whether they are willing, or not, to meet Dynamo's financial demands.
On the other hand, according to TaToTake, Sunderland have already made an offer for the Ukrainian player, which would rise to £16.8M, though they don't specify if this is within the Kyiv club's expectations.
According to specialized portal Transfermarkt, Vladyslav Vanat has a market value of €15M, that is, about £12.72M, so the offer from the Black Cats' board seems coherent.
Just during the 2024-25 season, Vanat registered 21 goals and provided nine assists in 45 appearances with Dynamo Kyiv in all competitions. That is, the League, Cup, Champions League qualifying rounds, and Europa League.
Recent reports have also linked Vanat with Turkish clubs, so it seems that Sunderland will have strong competition in case they definitively go for this signing.