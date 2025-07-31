Sunderland have agreed with Chelsea the signing of Marc Guiu, a 19-year-old Catalan forward.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have agreed to a one-season loan, meaning Regis Le Bris appears to have found his striker for the 2025-26 Premier League.

However, there is a catch... The same journalist notes that Guiu remains part of Chelsea's long-term plans, so they only agreed to a dry loan (no purchase option).

Additionally, Sunderland will cover the player's full salary, as he's expected to be a key piece for Le Bris during the upcoming campaign.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Sunderland beat Leeds to striker, but there's a catch

"Sunderland agree deal to sign Marc Guiu on loan from Chelsea," Romano first announced, before adding his trademark "here we go!".

"Deal in place for straight loan, no buy option clause as Guiu remains part of Chelsea long-term plans. Salary covered by SAFC as he'll be an important striker for Le Bris' plans," added the journalist.

Therefore, it will be very interesting to see how Sunderland act at the end of the 2025-26 season if Guiu performs exceptionally.

Normally, the Black Cats would want to keep the player, but with no purchase option, the Blues could make selling the Catalan very difficult.

TBR Football recently reported that other Premier League clubs were also interested in Guiu, including Leeds United - a team Sunderland have already had several 'transfer races' with this summer - but also Burnley.

Meanwhile, Spanish newspaper Sport noted that other foreign clubs were closely following the young striker, such as Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Serie A side AS Roma, and LaLiga side Real Sociedad.

If Guiu's arrival is confirmed, he would become Sunderland's eighth or ninth signing this summer (depending on whether they announce him or Robin Roefs first).

