Sunderland have managed to overcome any negative barriers they could have faced as newly promoted to the Premier League, as their financial strength led to a major investment and a high-level project.

With several rumors pointing toward the signing of players from Serie A, including the AS Roma striker, it is expected that January will bring multiple additions in search of a deeper squad for Regis Le Bris.

However, the position that is not expected to see any replacement or signing is goalkeeper, where Robin Roefs has become a key figure for the team with his interventions, and without him, Sunderland would not be in their current position in the Premier League.

Robin Roefs Is Recognized as the Best Dutch Goalkeeper Competing Abroad

The outlet Sport Witness has confirmed that Robin Roefs has been recognized as the best Dutch goalkeeper competing abroad. The recognition comes from his performances with Sunderland, after arriving for €10M from NEC Nijmegen during the summer transfer window.

His performances for Sunderland this season include 17 appearances and 6 clean sheets, according to Transfermarkt statistics. This impressive record is particularly noteworthy considering Roefs is only 22 years old, giving him ample room to continue developing and improving his performances for the Black Cats.

Former Dutch player Theo Janssen was the one who awarded the recognition, also stating that Robin Roefs is close to becoming a goalkeeper for the Netherlands national team, following previous figures who defended the goal for the country, such as Edwin van der Sar, Jan Jongbloed, and Tim Krul, among others.

I think he's doing incredibly well. I have nothing but praise for that lad. He's a fantastic goalkeeper. He was already doing very well at NEC last season, but now he's signed and is playing brilliantly in the Premier League. He's a lad who will also get his minutes with the Dutch national team. Theo Janssen

The future points toward continued growth for Robin Roefs, with one of his objectives being to keep competing with Sunderland and potentially earn a call-up to the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup while representing his country.

