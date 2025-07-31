Sunderland Battle Leeds for Striker Compared to Barcelona Icon Luis Suarez

Sunderland are leading the race to sign Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on loan, with clubs like RB Leipzig and Leeds United interested.

According to Sport reports, the 19-year-old Spanish forward is "hours away from deciding his future", and the Stadium of Light appears to be his most likely destination.

The mentioned outlet also names RB Leipzig as an interested club, due to the almost certain departure of Benjamin Sesko (22) to Manchester United or Newcastle.

Sport also notes that once Guiu decides his destination, they will attempt to reach an agreement with Chelsea, a club that would prefer to let their player leave on a simple loan deal, to continue monitoring his progress.

According to TBR Football, Leeds United and Burnley are also interested in the Catalan player.

Sunderland battle Leeds United and RB Leipzig for Marc Guiu

"The Catalan forward, facing the 'overbooking' in Enzo Maresca's attacking line, will look to find an exit in this market to continue getting minutes," Sport began explaining about the player's situation.

"Two teams are emerging as his most likely destinations: Sunderland and Leipzig," they added.

Although the Spanish outlet also mentions AS Roma and Real Sociedad as clubs interested in Guiu, they assure that, for now, Sunderland are the club leading the race.

When Joe Cole compared Marc Guiu to Barcelona icon Luis Suarez

Guiu's talent is undeniable, and it's understandable that so many clubs are interested in him.

In fact, Joe Cole once stated that the Catalan had a style very similar to Luis Suarez, the veteran Uruguayan striker.

Last December, Chelsea defeated Astana 3-1 in the UEFA Conference League, with two goals from Guiu.

At halftime, Cole declared (via BBC Sport): "Marc Guiu must have watched Luis Suarez as a young man at Barcelona."

"He was a thorn in the side throughout for Astana in that first half. He was direct, and the first goal was exquisite from the young man," Cole added.

