Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Bournemouth Join Sunderland in the Race for the Defender of the Moment

In a moment where Sunderland seeks a footballer of great class and consolidated in Serie A, several teams have joined to compete alongside the Premier League team to obtain this footballer, considering his great positive performance.

Now, Sunderland knows that the task is more difficult than it already seemed, considering that for Black Cats the transfer window is an important moment of investment to obtain a more complete squad than what they already have and be able to seek to compete in the best way in the coming season.

Attentive to every moment is Regis Le Bris's team, since if they do not obtain this player, they will go to seek other young prospects, whose follow-up has already been revealed in the EFL Championship.

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The Giants of Europe With Great Purchasing Power Enter the Fight With Sunderland for Jhon Lucumi

The SportWitness newspaper has revealed that several teams from Europe have joined Sunderland in the interest of Jhon Lucumi, such as Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and now Bournemouth, one of Black Cats' direct rivals in the Premier League.

Sunderland knows that obtaining Jhon Lucumi would only happen after the 2026 World Cup, since the footballer is waiting for this tournament to arrive, where he will surely compete defending the colors of Colombia, to be able to see his performance, and after this, make a decision about his sporting future.

For Black Cats, it leaves a bitter taste that teams like Galatasaray and Fenerbahce join, who are teams with great financial power to sign players, and this would greatly influence the value of the signing and the player's salary.

There is still the possibility of Jhon Lucumi ending up at Sunderland but competition for the defender is being encouraged.



The Black Cats were constantly pursuing the defender’s signature in the summer. Right after his release clause expired, Sport Witness covered an offer to… pic.twitter.com/ah5TBKr7Mf — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) April 6, 2026

On Bournemouth's part, it complicates things for Sunderland, but they know that the project of Black Cats can be more exciting than that of The Cherries. So they know they must continue being insistent and seek to closely follow the player, since Regis Le Bris's team does not want to let the opportunity to sign Jhon Lucumi slip away, despite the competition there will be for the Colombian.

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