The Clubs With the Most Goals Scored at the 2026 World Cup

There were 308 goals scored across the 104 games played at the 2026 World Cup, and unsurprisingly, players from some of the biggest clubs in the world contrubuted the most to that enormous tally.

One final goal of the tournament sufficed for Spain to claim the title over Argentina. Given the expanded 48-team field plus the introduction of an extra knockout round, the 2026 World Cup becoming the highest scoring of the 23 total editions of the tournament is no surprise.

It’s also no secret that the top national teams in the world that made a deep run in North America this summer were headlined by world-class talents that play for the biggest clubs on the planet and spend the season scoring goals for fun in the biggest club competitions in the sport.

Powerhouses from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 unsurprisingly top the list of the clubs with the most goals at the 2026 World Cup, but there are also players from more modest clubs that had prolific campaigns.

8. Sunderland—8

Wilson Isidor scored one of the goals of the tournament. | Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sunderland had a dream season in their return to the Premier League, finishing seventh and qualifying for the Europa League a year removed from being in the Championship. Some of their players continued the positive momentum with strong World Cup campaigns.



Bryan Brobbey started the tournament as a Netherlands backup but earned the starting role after bagging a brace against Sweden and another strike vs. Tunisia. Similarly, Habib Diarra broke the deadlock against Iraq in his fist start of the tournament and scored another next time out against Belgium.



Nilson Angulo ignited Ecuador’s comeback against Germany and Granit Xhaka scored his lone goal of the tournament for Switzerland in the 4–1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Finally, Wilson Isidor scored a goal of the tournament candidate with a screamer against Morocco.

Player Country Goals Scored Bryan Brobbey Netherlands 3 Habib Diarra Senegal 2 Nilson Angulo Ecuador 1 Wilson Isidor Haiti 1 Granit Xhaka Switzerland 1

7. Manchester United—8

Matheus Cunha’s trademark celebration made an appearance at the World Cup. | Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Manchester United are interesting, bear with me.



Matheus Cunha bagged three goals for Brazil during lopsided group stage wins, scoring a brace against Haiti and then another in the dismissal of Scotland. United wing-twin Amad Diallo scored Côte d’Ivoire winner in the opening game against Ecuador and then the momentary equalizer prior to Norway ending the Ivorian’s World Cup dreams in the round of 32.



Lisandro Martínez struck in extra time in Argentina’s memorable 3–2 win over Cabo Verde in the round of 32. Now, things get interesting.



Marcus Rashford and Casemiro both scored a goal each this summer. However, the former spent last season on loan at Barcelona and the latter bid farewell to Old Trafford at the end of the season. Still, the pair of players were both property of Manchester United when the tournament started.



Even if you don’t count those two goals, United’s did complete the signing of Belgium international Youri Tielemans only days after he bagged a brace for Rudi García’s side in a wild comeback against Senegal.

Player Country Goals Scored Matheus Cunha Brazil 3 Amad Diallo Côte d’Ivoire 2 Lisandro Martínez Argentina 1 Casemiro Brazil 1 Marcus Rashford England 1

6. Crystal Palace—8

Ismaïla Sarr was brilliant for Senegal. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

For a while it seemed like Crystal Palace would end the World Cup as the top scoring Premier League club thanks to three players who stole the show.



Ismaïla Sarr scored in three straight games and was Senegal’s best player this summer. He first scored a brace in defeat against Norway, added another in the dismantling of Iraq and scored his team’s second against Belgium before suffering a heartbreaking collapse.



Daichi Kamada’s header at the death won Japan a point in a thrilling 2–2 draw with the Netherlands and he added a second against Tunisia. Daniel Muñoz scored a cracking volley for Colombia in its opener against Uzbekistan and then the winner against DR Congo a game later.

Player Country Goals Scored Ismaïla Sarr Senegal 4 Daichi Kamada Japan 2 Daniel Muñoz Colombia 2

5. Inter Miami—8

Age didn’t stop Lionel Messi from the highest scoring World Cup of his career. | Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Reigning Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami find themselves on this list among some of the best clubs in the world because of one player and one player only: Lionel Messi.



The greatest of all time scored a career-high eight World Cup goals, carrying Argentina to another final.



Argentina resembled Inter Miami a lot this summer: it went as far as an aging yet still dominant Messi could take it.

Player Country Goals Scored Lionel Messi Argentina 8

4. Bayern Munich—12

Harry Kane is one of the top goalscorers in World cup history. | Evrim Aydin/Anadolu/Getty Images

Bayern Munich led all clubs in Europe’s top five leagues last season with 122 goals. Harry Kane was the main reason why, and he continued his devastating form as he captained England at the World Cup.



Kane scored a brace in the opener against Croatia and then added another in the win over Panama. He then single-handedly rescued England with a brace against DR Congo in the round of 32 before scoring the winning goal from the spot in the memorable triumph at Mexico’s Estadio Azteca. Goals dried out for Kane after that, especially since he didn’t play a single minute of the glorified training session that was the Bronze final with France.



Newest Bayern Munich forward Ismael Saibari found the back of the net in Morocco’s three group games against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. A hamstring injury cut his World Cup short in the round of 16, and Morocco never looked quite the same.



Outside of the opening game goal against Uzbekistan, it was an underwhelming World Cup for Luis Díaz. The same can be said about Jamal Musiala, who only contributed to Germany’s cause in the 7–1 win against Curaçao, a game in which right back Nathaniel Brown also scored.



Incredibly, Michael Olise didn’t score a single goal for France, but he did break the record for most assists in a single World Cup with seven.

Player Country Goals Scored Harry Kane England 6 Ismael Saibari Morocco 3 Luis Díaz Colombia 1 Nathaniel Brown Germany 1 Jamal Musiala Germany 1

3. Arsenal—13

Mikel Merino scored two late match-winners for Spain during the knockouts. | Joe Scarnici/FIFA/Getty Images

Seven different Arsenal players found the back of the net during the World Cup, perfectly showcasing the wealth and depth of talent Mikel Arteta’s side boasted as they ended a 22-year Premier League title drought last May.



Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka led the way with three goals each. The German scored a brace in the demolition of Curaçao and the equalizer against Paraguay which didn’t avoid Die Mannschaft’s early tournament exit. Bukayo Saka battled fitness issues and had a limited role all tournament, that was until he scored a hat-trick in England’s 6–4 win over France in the Bronze final, a match in which Declan Rice also scored his lone goal of the World Cup.



No Arsenal goals were more important than the ones Mikel Merino bagged for Spain. The midfielder with a striker’s heart played nine combined minutes against Portugal and Belgium in the round of 32 and 16, but that’s all he needed to score late match-winners in both games, fueling La Roja’s title run.



Speaking of important goals, Gabriel Martinelli’s lone strike of the tournament completed Brazil’s comeback at the death against Japan and fired Carlo Ancelotti’s side to the round of 16.



Before leaving north London for Beşiktaş, Leandro Trossard scored a brace for Belgium against New Zealand. Viktor Gyökeres helped Sweden put five past Tunisia in its opening game, but the Scandinavians struggled after that and Gyökeres couldn’t find the back of the net again.

Player Country Goals Scored Kai Havertz Germany 3 Bukayo Saka England 3 Mikel Merino Spain 2 Leandro Trossard Belgium 2 Viktor Gyökeres Sweden 1 Gabriel Martinelli Brazil 1 Declan Rice England 1

2. Paris Saint-Germain—15

Ousmane Dembélé finally delivered for France at a major international tournament. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Some of the brighest stars from back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain couldn’t shine at the World Cup—namely Vitinha. Yet, seven PSG players still managed to score with the reigning Ballon d’Or holder leading the way.



After an international career defined by underwhelming performances, Ousmane Dembélé scored six goals for Les Bleus this summer, including a hat-trick against Norway and a goal in the quarterfinal win over Morocco.



Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué compete for playing time with both club and country, and in the 2026 World Cup, the former scored three times to the latter’s one. Barcola pounced against Senegal, Sweden and England, while Doué’s lone goal of the summer came against Norway.



PSG academy gem Ibrahim Mbaye opened his World Cup account aged 18 when he scored Senegal’s consolation goal against France.



João Neves and Nuno Mendes couldn’t shine as bright for Portugal, but the pair did score a goal each during the infancy of the tournament. Achraf Hakimi, on the other hand, was brilliant for Morocco, yet he could only find the back of the net once in the win over Haiti.



Fabian Ruíz is the only PSG player that lifted the ultimate prize, and the midfielder made a vital contribution to Spain’s cause when he scored the opener against Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Player Country Goals Scored Ousmane Dembélé France 6 Bradley Barcola France 3 Désiré Doué France 1 Ibrahim Mbaye Senegal 1 João Neves Portugal 1 Nuno Mendes Portugal 1 Achraf Hakimi Morocco 1 Fabián Ruíz Spain 1

1. Real Madrid—22

Mr. World Cup stole the show again. | Jordan Bank/FIFA/Getty Images

No club in the world is more synonymous with attracting star talent than Real Madrid. In the 2026 World Cup, following an trophy-less season with Los Blancos, Real Madrid’s “Galacticos” made sure to remind the planet of their undeniable quality.



Arda Güler scored his maiden World Cup goal, helping an already eliminated Türkiye defeat the USMNT to return home with three points. But Real Madrid’s three biggest players were the ones who truly stole the show.



Less than two months after Kylian Mbappé declared he was Madrid’s fourth-choice striker, he produced the most prolific goalscoring World Cup campaign since 1958. The Frenchman rattled in 10 goals and became the first player to win the Golden Boot twice, but more importantly, he became the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history with 22 career strikes.



Jude Bellingham steered England to its greatest World Cup result since 1966 with seven goals, including braces against Mexico in the last 16 and Norway in the quarterfinals. Brazil’s overall campaign might’ve come to a painfully premature end, but Vinícius Júnior was La Seleçao’s best player by a landslide, bagging four total goals.



The trio performed up to their Ballon d’Or potential during the 2026 World Cup. Imagine all the success Real Madrid could’ve had over the last two seasons if only those three were willing to find a way to work together on the pitch for the betterment of the team.

Player Country Goals Scored Kylian Mbappé France 10 Jude Bellingham England 7 Vinícius Júnior Brazil 4 Arda Güler Türkiye 1

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