Manchester United Tottenham and Sunderland Battle for Blackburn’s Teenage Defender

This week, when the FA Cup quarter-finals were played, Sunderland had rest and a positive training preparation for what will be their next match on April 12th against Tottenham Hotspur, waiting to compete against a team that is in decline in the Premier League.

At this point in the season, they are also focusing on the transfer window and following young players with promising projection who are fundamental for Black Cats.

On this occasion, the follow-up focuses on a young promise from Blackburn Rovers, who has caught the attention of the big teams in the Premier League, and even though the player's renewal with Blackburn has been confirmed, this does not prevent the teams from coming forward to seek his signing.

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Sunderland Will Compete Against the Big Teams of the Premier League for Tom Atcheson

The TeamTalk newspaper confirmed that the player Tom Atcheson has been renewed by Blackburn Rovers, but that at the moment he is being followed by teams like Manchester United, Sunderland, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, among others.

At only 19 years of age, he is a great prospect for Northern Ireland. In the EFL Championship, he has already played 8 matches, accumulating 545 minutes as a central defender who, for his young age, is a promising player.

Blackburn Rovers have moved to secure one of their brightest prospects, with Tom Atcheson signing a new long-term deal at Ewood Park – but TEAMtalk understands that growing interest from top clubs could still test their resolve



Sources indicate O’Neill has played a key role in… pic.twitter.com/KxAZ7GO0kp — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) April 4, 2026

With big teams behind him like Manchester United and now Sunderland joining the follow-up of this player, it is ideal to think that one of these big Premier League teams will take the young promise.

With a market value as indicated by FotMob of €660K, it is the biggest attraction for the teams and hoping that this player has an important development throughout his career as a central defender.

Sunderland's priority in this position seems to remain the Colombian John Lucumi, but if they do not obtain the Bologna player, they continue evaluating options, and without a doubt, Tom Atcheson is a great candidate due to his sporting performance.

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