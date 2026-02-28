Ian Poveda Ends Sunderland Nightmare with Inter Bogotá Move

After an exciting match for Sunderland, but without achieving the expected victory, they hoped to secure important points in the Premier League. However, in a match marred by controversial refereeing decisions, the final score was 1-1 against Bournemouth.

While this match was being played, the rumor arrived of the possible departure of one of their young promises for the future. But who has not found a positive place in Regis Le Bris's squad.

This has led to the rumor of his departure and that his destination would be to return to his native country to play important minutes in Colombia. Where several clubs that have been more than interested in acquiring the 26-year-old player.

Sunderland Would Sell Ian Poveda to the Colombian Club, Inter de Bogota

The Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra has confirmed that an agreement was reached for Ian Poveda to become a new player of Inter Bogota, after a very good management by the leader of Colombian professional football. Sunderland did not work out with the player for his arrival to the first team, and now his departure seems to materialize.

Ian Poveda only played 6 matches with the Sunderland first team last season when they competed in the EFL Championship, contributing his quality of play in 81 minutes of play as indicated by Transfermarkt for the promotion obtained by the team.

However, in the current season, he has remained competing in the Premier League 2 and the Premier League Cup, where in 3 matches played he scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists, but all this in 2025. In 2026, he has not been called up for any Sunderland team.

This paves the way for him to leave the team and as indicated by Sunderland Echo, the current state of the player is frustrating not having a place in Regis Le Bris's team and despite not having clarity on the negotiations between Inter de Bogota and Sunderland, everything points to his departure being practically done and soon the entire negotiation for his return to Colombia would be revealed.

