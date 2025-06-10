Jobe Bellingham Officially Signs For Borussia Dortmund Following Jude Bellingham's Footsteps
Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Sunderland Midfielder Jobe Bellingham. Talks have been ongoing since Sunderland gained promotion to the Premier League, with the player waiting on the clubs to agree a fee before joining the German giants.
Jobe joins Dortmund with the aim of carving his own path and carrying on his Brother Jude's legacy. The midfielder will not wear Bellingham on the back of his shirt similarly to his time at Sunderland, as he aims to write his own story and not live in his Brother's shadow.
The sale of Jobe becomes a club record for Sunderland, costing Dortmund €33 million with an extra €5 million in add-ons. Replacing the previous record sale, which was Jordan Pickford to Everton for €28.5 million in 2017.
Jobe has committed to a five-year contract keeping him at the club until 2030. If the player is to be sold in the future by Dortmund, Sunderland will earn 15% of the fee due to the agreed sell-on clause. So if he is to sell for a similar price to his Brother, SAFC could be in for a large payday.
Bellingham leaves Sunderland as a true hero at the football club, being a key player in a season which saw the Black Cats return to the Premier League after eight years of absence. Despite the prospect of playing Premier League football in Red and White, Champions League football has attracted the England under-21 international as he looks to propel his promising career.
Jobe earned Young Player of the Season in the Championship as well as making the Team of the Season, he will be a big miss for Sunderland in the top flight but will no doubt shine in Germany wearing black and yellow.
This signing was a priority for Dortmund as they aimed to have Jobe available for the upcoming Club World Cup. Bellingham will wear the number 77 in the tournament, which is no doubt a nod to the number seven he wore on Wearside. Jobe is expected to be a key player for Nico Kovac, and it's time for him to prove he is more than just a name as he plays on the big stage.
Read More: