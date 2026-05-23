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Premier League Player of the Season: Full List of Winners

Bruno Fernandes was recognized for his record-toppling season at Man Utd.
Grey Whitebloom|
Bruno Fernandes has been at his best for Manchester United this season.
Bruno Fernandes has been at his best for Manchester United this season. | Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes became the first Manchester United star to be crowned Premier League Player of the Season since Nemanja Vidić won the award in 2010–11.

The two modern icons of Old Trafford boast very different realms of expertise. Vidić’s solidity is balanced by Fernandes’s creativity, which has seen him equal the Premier League record for most assists in a single season. However, all those goals created have only been able to take United to third in the table—Vidić’s vintage won the league and reached that year’s Champions League final.

Fernandes was also crowned the Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association and may very well complete a clean sweep of individual accolades at the PFA awards. “A lot of players came out and said I was player of the season. For that, I am very grateful,” Fernandes acknowledged this week. Yet, he has loftier ambitions. “I want collective awards more than anything,” he stressed.

“I want to win the Premier League, I want to win the Champions League.” For now, he will have to settle for this solo piece of recognition.

The Nominees Fernandes Beat to 2025–26 Premier League Player of the Season Award

Declan Rice
Declan Rice will have to settle for the Premier League trophy. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images
  • Gabriel (Arsenal)
  • Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
  • Erling Haaland (Man City)
  • David Raya (Arsenal)
  • Declan Rice (Arsenal)
  • Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth/Man City)
  • Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Every Premier League Player of the Season Award Winner

Thierry Henry holding the Premier League trophy.
Thierry Henry is arguably the Premier League’s greatest ever player. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Season

Player

Club

1994–95

Alan Shearer

Blackburn Rovers

1995–96

Peter Schmeichel

Man Utd

1996–97

Juninho Paulista

Middlesbrough

1997–98

Michael Owen

Liverpool

1998–99

Dwight Yorke

Man Utd

1999–00

Kevin Phillips

Sunderland

2000–01

Patrick Vieira

Arsenal

2001–02

Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal

2002–03

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Man Utd

2003–04

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2004–05

Frank Lampard

Chelsea

2005–06

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2006–07

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man Utd

2007–08

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man Utd

2008–09

Nemanja Vidić

Man Utd

2009–10

Wayne Rooney

Man Utd

2010–11

Nemanja Vidić

Man Utd

2011–12

Vincent Kompany

Man City

2012–13

Gareth Bale

Tottenham

2013–14

Luis Suárez

Liverpool

2014–15

Eden Hazard

Chelsea

2015–16

Jamie Vardy

Leicester

2016–17

N’Golo Kanté

Chelsea

2017–18

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2018–19

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

2019–20

Kevin De Bruyne

Man City

2020–21

Rúben Dias

Man City

2021–22

Kevin De Bruyne

Man City

2022–23

Erling Haaland

Man City

2023–24

Phil Foden

Man City

2024–25

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2025–26

Bruno Fernandes

Man Utd

The influence of the fan vote when deciding this award is evident from the somewhat eclectic list of winners. Sprinkled between the familiar legendary figures are a series of undoubtedly talented players whose individual brilliance was separated from their team’s collective performance.

The 1996–97 winner, Juninho Paulista, stands out as an obvious example. Middlesbrough were relegated in the same season the diminutive Brazilian beguiled English soccer. Tip-toeing around the towering figures that dominated the defenses of the Premier League in the 1990s, Juninho made a mockery of his physical disadvantages, directly contributing to 20 goals (12 scored, eight created) for a side which slumped to 19th in the table.

Kevin Phillips also claimed the individual award in 1999–00 despite finishing seventh. However, for a Sunderland side fresh from promotion, that represented a remarkable position, which was underpinned by the ruthless finishing of their frontman. Phillips rattled in an outrageous 30 Premier League goals for the Black Cats, claiming the European Golden Shoe as the continent’s most prolific player one year after scoring against the likes of Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Tranmere Rovers.

That’s not to say that this is a strictly alternative award. Manchester United used to dominate this particular accolade while they were racking up league titles under Sir Alex Ferguson. From 2006–11, five straight awards went to those who called Old Trafford home. However, Vidić’s gong 15 years ago was the most recent until Fernandes rose to the fore this term.

Most recently, this prize has been the domain of the Premier League’s two most dominate sides of the modern era; Liverpool and Manchester City. N’Golo Kanté in 2016–17 was the last player from outside that duopoly to claim the award.

Most Frequent Premier League Player of the Season Winners

Nemanja Vidić (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Nemanja Vidić (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo cleaned up for Man Utd. | John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

Player

Club

Seasons

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2003–04, 2005–06

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man Utd

2006–07, 2007–08

Nemanja Vidić

Man Utd

2008–09, 2010–11

Kevin De Bruyne

Man City

2019–20, 2021–22

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2017–18, 2024–25

Only five players in the three decades of the award’s existence have claimed it more than once—and no one has completed a hat-trick of titles. Fernandes’s former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is the only member of this illustrious quintet to ever win the prize in consecutive seasons, dominating the Premier League and global soccer between 2006–08.

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah have amassed four of the last eight honors between them as the standout players for Manchester City and Liverpool over this modern era of triumph.

Now it is Fernandes’s challenge to not only extend his own individual success, but the collective fortunes of Manchester United.

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Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

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