Potential Twist: Conflicting Reports Emerge on Arsenal Hero Granit Xhaka’s Move to Sunderland

While there are reports that speak of Granit Xhaka's intention to go to Sunderland, others point out that Bayer Leverkusen are not willing to let him go.

In statements transcribed by BILD, Bayer's sporting director Simon Rolfes pointed out that it's a "three-party situation", and that Xhaka still has a valid contract with the German club for another three years.

The Bundesliga side's manager, Erik ten Hag, was even more blunt in saying that "the agent can say anything", but that, nevertheless, they are not willing to lose another important player.

For his part, Florian Plettenberg assures that Xhaka has already reached an agreement with Sunderland for a contract until 2028, with an option for an additional year.

🚨🔴⚪️ Granit #Xhaka has reached a full verbal agreement with Sunderland on a deal until 2028, with the option for a further year.



Negotiations between Sunderland and Leverkusen have started and are ongoing. It is now a question of the price. Leverkusen have rejected the first…

The mentioned journalist explains that now it's only a matter of both clubs reaching an agreement, indicating that Leverkusen have already rejected a first offer from the Black Cats, because they are asking for a financial effort above €20m.

Conflicting reports emerge on Granit Xhaka's move to Sunderland

So, will Granit Xhaka arrive at Sunderland, or not? Apparently, everything will depend on the Lads board satisfying Bayer's ambitions.

The statements from Rolfes, sporting director of the German club, are the following: "We are always in dialogue with our players. Ultimately, it's always a three-party situation. Granit still has three years left on his contract (...) A change can only happen if all three sides are okay with it."

For his part, Ten Hag said: "This club has already sold three important players. We won't let go of any more players; that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and culture of the squad."

Sky Sport journalist Marlon Irlbacher also gave details about Xhaka's possible signing, explaining that the Swiss wants to go to Sunderland because he would earn more money, and because he wants to return to the Premier League.

Granit Xhaka wants to move to Sunderland as he would earn more money there and play in the Premier League again, where he felt very comfortable in the past.



[@Sky_Marlon89] pic.twitter.com/bVJbeDnZnt — WerkselfXtra (@bayer04Xtra) July 23, 2025

We will have to wait a little longer to know the end of this saga, but it seems that sooner or later Granit will be back in England.

