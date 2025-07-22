Journalist Confirms Exciting Sunderland Transfer News - Arsenal Hero Set to Sign

Sunderland have finally convinced Granit Xhaka to become a new player for the Black Cats, after the Swiss initially preferred to stay in Germany.

The 32-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder and his family were specifically persuaded by Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, as reported by Sacha Tavolieri.

What remains pending now is the transfer fee, which the Lads’ and Bayer’s boards will need to agree on, and which they are currently negotiating with a quoted price of €10M.

Therefore, Xhaka could return to the Emirates Stadium, but no longer as an Arsenal player, instead as a visitor wearing Sunderland’s jersey.

Journalist confirms exciting Sunderland transfer news: Granit Xhaka set to sign

"Sunderland AFC, through its owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, have finally managed to convince Granit Xhaka and his family, who were initially reluctant to leave Germany," Tavolieri began explaining.

"As revealed on July 15, talks are ongoing to persuade Bayer Leverkusen on around a €10M deal," added the journalist via his Twitter (X) account.

It’s worth remembering that a few days ago, BILD reported that Bayer 04 would be willing to let Xhaka go, but only for a fee close to €20M.

"Bayer are considering a transfer fee of €20M if a club really wants to buy Xhaka," stated the outlet, adding that no formal offer had been submitted by any club so far.

Therefore, with the player reportedly convinced to join Sunderland, the most likely outcome is that an agreement will soon be reached between both clubs for a fee between €10M and €20M. We’ll have to wait.

Other reports also claimed that Xhaka had already reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s NEOM SC and that the Swiss midfielder had even turned down the possibility of joining AC Milan.

We’ll see if Tavolieri’s report eventually becomes reality.

