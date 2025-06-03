Revealed: Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham Gives 'Yes' to Borussia Dortmund Transfer
Sunderland and Premier League midfielder Jobe Bellingham has said yes to Borrussia Dortmund. The German giants have been keen on Jobe for a while now as they aim to give him the same stage his Brother Jude once performed on.
Jobe has had interest from multiple German clubs including Leipzig and Frankfurt, however he has chosen the Yellow Wall and will become a Dortmund player once Sunderland and Dortmund come to an agreement. According to Fabrizio Romano Jobe has a €40 million release clause. This has yet to be triggered as Dortmund attempt to sign the player for a lesser fee.
With Sunderland's recruitment model, it is unlikely they will budge from the release clause as they aim to maximise the profit earned from the sale of Jobe. Discussions will likely continue for a few days until an agreement is reached however, it is now highly likely Jobe Bellingham will sign for Borussia Dortmund.
Sunderland's number seven was integral in gaining promotion to the Premier League this season and will be a huge miss for the Black Cats. Undoubtedly, Jobe would have once again played a key role for Sunderland in the Premier League if he had stayed, however the prospect of Champions League football has tempted Jobe away from Wearside.
Dortmund has a history of turning young talents into superstars as shown recently with Jude Belingham and Erling Haaland, meaning this should be a progressive move for Jobe and his playing career. As much as it will pain Sunderland fans to see him leave, no doubt the Mackems will be cheering him on as he hopefully grows into a star.
Despite all of this, no fee has been agreed, and the deal is not done, meaning there is still a chance Jobe stays in the Premier League. However, it is clear the player wants Dortmund and Sunderland are willing to sell, so if the release clause is met, Jobe will follow in his Brother's footsteps and become a Dortmund player in the coming days.