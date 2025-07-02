Sunderland Nation

Sunderland Agree Transfer Deal For Midfielder Noah Sadiki Fabrizio Romano Confirms

Sunderland are close to finalising their third signing of the summer as they continue to ready their squad for the Premier League.
Noah Sadiki Celebrates with Union Saint-Gilloise
Noah Sadiki Celebrates with Union Saint-Gilloise

The Black Cats confirmed the signing of Senegal international Habib Diarra for a club-record fee just yesterday, and now look set to bolster their midfield even further.

Sunderland have today agreed a deal to sign Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Noah Sadiki, according to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano. He reports that Sadiki is set to sign a five-year contract on Wearside after he completes his medical. Sunderland will pay a fee of around £15 million with a further £2.5 million in add-ons for the midfielder.

Sadiki enjoyed a very successful campaign with Union Saint-Gilloise last season, as they lifted their first league title in 90 years. He made over 50 appearances across all competitions, including the Europa League, in which he started every single game for his side. He was also named in the Belgian Pro League Team of the Season.

Noah Sadiki playing in the Europa League for Union Saint-Gilloise against Ajax
Noah Sadiki playing in the Europa League for Union Saint-Gilloise against Ajax

Operating mainly as a centre midfielder, as well as being able to play at right-back, the DR Congo international provides much-needed cover for Sunderland in key areas.

Sadiki was not short of suitors this window, with fellow newly promoted side Leeds United as well as Premier League side Brentford and Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, all taking an interest in him.

Sadiki's move to Sunderland will likely be confirmed by the club later in the week, barring any late hitches, and he looks set to become the third signing to be announced by the Black Cats this week, with free agent full-back Reinildo Mandava's signing seemingly imminent.

A problem emerging for the Black Cats however, is that all three of Diarra, Reinildo and Sadiki will compete in the African Cup of Nations later this year - meaning they will all miss around 6 games of the Premier League season which could present an issue for Sunderland.

GABRIEL RAINE

Devoted Sunderland supporter and an eager writer with a huge passion for everything football, particularly the tactical aspect of the game. I strive to report on the game in an engaging and informative manner. Writer for Sunderland on SI.

