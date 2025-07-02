OFFICIAL: Habib Diarra Signs for Sunderland on Five-Year Deal

Sunderland are not messing around and want to stay in the Premier League after their promotion. They have just made official the signing of Habib Diarra.

The team managed by Regis Le Bris has made clear their ambition for the upcoming season. For now, the newly-promoted side to England's first division are being protagonists in the press.

Players like Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (27), Liverpool's Joe Gomez (28) or Nantes' Matthis Abline (22) have been linked to the club.

Meanwhile, the Lads have made official the arrival of a new talented midfielder.

Habib Diarra signs for Sunderland on a five-year deal

This Tuesday, Sunderland made official the signing of Habib Diarra (21), from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg.

The 21-year-old Senegalese midfielder has signed a five-year contract with the Black Cats, despite having had other offers from important clubs.

In this way, Diarra becomes Sunderland's second signing of the summer, after making permanent the transfer of Enzo Le Fee (25) from AS Roma.

In his first statements as a Sunderland player, Diarra sent a clear message to the fans, and didn't hide his ambition for the upcoming season:

I'm happy and excited to become a Black Cat, and I can't wait to discover the Stadium of Light and its fans (...) I guarantee that I'll give everything for this team and fight for these colors in the Premier League. Habib Diarra

The club's sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, also didn't hide his excitement and highlighted the youth and talent that Diarra will inject into Regis Le Bris' squad.

Specifically, Speakman pointed out that the Senegalese player, despite being only 21 years old, already has over 100 appearances at the highest level, having even been captain of his former team, Strasbourg.

Great news for Sunderland and their fans. We'll see how Diarra performs in his first Premier League season.

