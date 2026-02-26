In a negative moment for a world-class footballer at his club, he has made it clear that he will leave in the next transfer window, and Sunderland are one of the teams that have done the most follow-up over the last few months.

In search of obtaining a renowned player with an interesting offensive game, Black Cats have been admiring this Serie A forward since last year and wish to acquire him, now that his position at his current club seems uncertain.

Furthermore, rumors have pointed out that Sunderland are not the only one that desires this footballer. Still, more teams will join the race, including one of their direct rivals in the Premier League, which makes it evident that the potential of the footballer is quite high, and he will be one of the most coveted in the market.

Sunderland Will Go On the Charge Again to Sign Santiago Gimenez from AC Milan

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed that Sunderland will seek to obtain the Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez, since, after suffering an ankle injury that would leave him out of play for about three months, AC Milan would seek an immediate replacement with Niclas Fullkrug, making it clear that Santiago Gimenez is not in the club's plans.

This paves the way for several clubs to become interested in the attacker, and close to returning to the pitch, teams like Sunderland and West Ham are already closely following the 24-year-old player. Where even the Sunderland Echo newspaper stated that the estimated value of his departure could close at €22M.

The Black Cats made contact for the player, who had a disappointing first half of the season. It was believed Regis Le Bris’ side have an advantage in the race, even if they were competing with Fenerbahce and Brentford.



Sunderland could generate an important investment in this player, seeking to have a broad squad where they bring together forwards of great caliber like Brian Brobbey and Santiago Jimenez, seeking to have a luxury attack.

Despite the fact that in recent statements, Gimenez declared that he hoped to be in Italy for more time, his outlook is quite cloudy, and many reports indicate that they see the player leaving AC Milan:

I feel at home in Milan, I am living a dream, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be in such a big team as Milan. I believe there were many rumors that I could leave, but I am very happy there. I spoke with the management, the coaching staff and the idea is that I stay. I will try to show the best version of myself, because I do not want to waste an opportunity like this. Santiago Gimenez

Sunderland know it is a good opportunity to bring in a young player with great talent and fascinating potential to be exploited within the project they are building with Regis Le Bris.

