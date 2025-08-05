Sunderland and Wolves Eye £17.4M-Rated Talent Compared to PSG's Ballon d'Or Contender

Sunderland and Wolverhampton have shown interest in signing Borussia Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson.

Sky Sport Germany revealed that both Premier League clubs have inquired about the 27-year-old player, though no concrete offer has been made yet.

Additionally, they note that Ryerson feels comfortable at Dortmund, as he's aware of his status within the Bundesliga club.

"However, the Premier League is considered his dream destination," added the mentioned outlet.

Sky Sport concludes its article by recalling that Ryerson extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2028 just a few months ago.

Therefore, any offer to purchase the player, who dreams of going to the Premier League, would need to be financially significant, considering his sporting status and contractual situation with BVB.

While no specific transfer price is cited, the specialized portal Transfermarkt values him at €20m (around £17.4m).

When Julian Ryerson was compared to PSG star Achraf Hakimi

In October 2024, Ryerson was compared to PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi, who is currently a strong candidate to win the Ballon d'Or after being key in Paris Saint-Germain's season to win Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, UEFA Champions League, and finish as runners-up in the Club World Cup.

The comparison came through the Bundesliga's official website. In their analysis, they note that Ryerson is considered a right-back but, like Hakimi, can play without any problem as a left-back.

In fact, they explain that the Norwegian has nearly as many appearances as a right-back as he does as a left-back.

Therefore, it's not surprising that the Dortmund player is accumulating suitors, like Sunderland and Wolves, and very likely, more top-level clubs interested in signing him will be reported in the coming weeks.

