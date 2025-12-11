Sunderland Eyes Second Chance at 2026 Target After Previous Miss

Sunderland are following the transfer window, hoping to reinforce the project of Regis Le Bris, thinking that for the future the squad must become strong with players who contribute for a long time.

The moment for Sunderland are very positive after their recent promotion to the Premier League, and it shows the moment of standing up against the best in England, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, with a draw or a win.

That shows the ambition of the Black Cats project, and they do not want to stay only surviving in the Premier League, but competing against the best, and that means they will have to go to the transfer window to obtain a star player who can shine in the future with Sunderland. Serie A appears strongly as the interest of the team.

Sunderland Keeps Armand Lauriente as Target for Regis Le Bris's Project

IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

The Sunderland Echo has revealed that Armand Lauriente is on the radar of Sunderland again, after a failed attempt a few months ago, they could go again for the Sassuolo player.

At 27 years old, he is an explosive attacker who draws the attention of Black Cats. His market value is also fundamental for Sunderland to take the risk on the French player. Transfermarkt indicates that his value would be around €15M.

In July, despite thinking that he was an assured signing for Sunderland after reaching an agreement with Sassuolo, it was not completed due to minimal details in the contract in favor of bonuses for the player, leaving discomfort and a collapse in the negotiations.

But now, with 854 minutes accumulated with Sassuolo, obtaining a total of 15 matches in the current season and having scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists, he generates strong interest in Sunderland.

The newspaper Tuttomercatoweb affirms that Sunderland will not give up, and he could surely be the expected signing for Black Cats for the next transfer window in January.

