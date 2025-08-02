Sunderland and Wolverhampton Step Up Pursuit of £26M-Rated Player

Sunderland and Wolverhampton are the 'most active' clubs trying to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Amine Adli.

According to TEAMTalk, the 25-year-old forward is valued by his club between £23m and £26m, so a significant financial effort will be required to bring him out of Germany.

The aforementioned outlet notes that although West Ham are also another English club interested in the player, Sunderland and Wolves are the clubs most advanced in the race for his signing.

TEAMTalk also details that the player himself has the Premier League as his absolute priority, which could facilitate negotiations with the aforementioned teams.

Sunderland and Wolverhampton step up pursuit of Leverkusen's Amine Adli

"The player (Adli) is attracting serious interest from Premier League clubs, with Wolves, West Ham, and Sunderland all in the race," began the mentioned outlet.

"Adli is keen on a move to England, and the Premier League is his top priority," they added, before mentioning that the German club is willing to let him go for the right price.

Sunderland’s summer has been quite busy, and they have already secured eight signings. Additionally, according to reports, they would be close to finalizing the ninth: Marc Guiu (19), a Chelsea forward who would arrive on loan.

Either way, the Black Cats’ board does not want to stop there, as according to Sky Sports, the Stadium of Light club plans to make more signings.

We will see in the coming days if there is any significant progress regarding Adli’s potential signing, because in every deal they have closed, they have faced strong competition.

