Sunderland Eye a Young Defender With Champions League Experience

The hope of Sunderland to reach the UEFA Champions League someday with this project led by Regis Le Bris seems to be the desired dream of the team, competing in the best way in the Premier League to achieve it.

After showing their strong start in a campaign as newly promoted, they are currently positioned in the top places of the league, only behind Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

But what surprises most about Sunderland is their ambitions considering the moment they are living, and they would assure that they would go for a world-class signing with experience in the UEFA Champions League.

Sunderland Want to Sign Prospect Jorne Spileers

Sunderland Echo has revealed that the team of Regis Le Bris is following closely the player Jorne Spileers, currently a player for Club Brugge from Belgium.

At 20 years of age, the player has a positive projection, with an ambition to compete in European championships. Currently, Transfermarkt indicates that the player has already competed in 2 matches in the UEFA Champions League.

This experience is vital for the Sunderland team in a scenario of European competitions that could give experience to the Black Cats squad in the future. Sunderland Echo also confirmed that the club could have to pay up to £10.6M to secure the signing of the defender from Club Brugge.

A price more than interesting, looking to the future of the player, being a young prospect. But the Premier League team would not be the only one interested, since the German team Borussia Monchengladbach is also following the player closely.

This moment leaves the expectations that the project of Regis Le Bris is in search of going beyond simply competing in the Premier League, but wishes to go further and even reach the European competitions of UEFA, hoping someday to be in the Champions League.

