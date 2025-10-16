Sunderland are closely monitoring the upcoming transfer window, as they know they have become a competitive side since their promotion to the Premier League, not only competitively on the pitch but also in the transfer window.

After the recent criticism from the president of FC Porto, because his club now competes in the market with teams like Sunderland, it shows the positive growth of the team, so much so that the outlet TBR Football affirms that the Black Cats would enter the race for this player.

Sunderland join the race for £26m Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee

The negative moment of Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee comes due to the lack of minutes, and this could lead the player to want an immediate change.

Zirkzee, 24, knows he needs to get important minutes if he wants to become the star he wants to be. As indicated by TBR Football, the player would be in trouble if he wanted to compete in the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands, since Ronald Koeman told him that he must arrive in good physical and competitive condition.

Sunderland is reportedly looking to join the race for Manchester United forward, 24, Joshua Zirkzee, (TBR Football) pic.twitter.com/phBhFK6vat — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) October 12, 2025

This opens the door for Premier League teams to be interested in the player, and Sunderland could be studying the striker’s situation.

Currently, with a solid team built by Regis Le Bris, an approach for this player could take place in the transfer window, but they know that, since he is at Manchester United, his departure would be expensive.

As indicated by Transfermarkt, his market value is £26M, and his potential is high, so the competition for this player will be very strong, not only from Premier League teams but also from all over Europe.

The cited outlet also confirmed that the decision on the player's continued presence at Manchester United or his permanent departure will be made in January, which will clarify which teams are looking to sign the Dutchman and whether Sunderland will decide to enter the race for him.

