Sunderland remain attentive to the various opportunities that the transfer window offers, and would be in a battle with three Premier League rivals.

It was recently reported that the Black Cats face competition from PSG and Aston Villa for Galatasaray winger Baris Yilmaz, but it is not the only case to follow.

In fact, according to the Spanish press, Sunderland would be in a battle with Leeds United (again), Wolverhampton and Burnley.

In this case, for a versatile midfielder who can also play as a forward.

Sunderland, Leeds United, Wolves, and Burnley battle for cut-price midfielder

According to information from the Spanish outlet AS (h/t Sunderland Echo), the aforementioned clubs are interested in signing Getafe player Christantus Uche.

The mentioned medium explains that the LaLiga club would be obliged to sell more players, for financial reasons.

Sunderland, in fact, already signed a player from Getafe this very summer. We speak of Omar Alderete, a 28-year-old Paraguayan centre-back.

The Spanish club's president even complained about this sale, arguing that modest clubs are forced to part with their best players for very little money due to the financial rules, which "do not apply" to the big clubs.

Uche, 22, has a contract with Getafe until the summer of 2028, and an approximate market value of €15 million (around £13 million), according to Transfermarkt.

Besides the four Premier League clubs, Uche has also aroused the interest of Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

Sunderland Echo explained that although "originally priced at around £17.3 million", Getafe are expected to let him go for a figure closer to £13 million.

Since he arrived at Getafe from AD Ceuta FC, Uche has played 39 matches and has scored five goals.

Follow Our X Channel: @SunderlandOnSI

Read More: