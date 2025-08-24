Report: PSG Enter the Race for Sunderland £34.6M-Rated Transfer Target

Although the season has already started, Sunderland remain attentive to the transfer window and hope to close more signings before the end of August.

The Black Cats have three points from their first two matches in the Premier League, having thrashed West Ham 3-0 and fallen 0-2 to Burnley.

The feelings in these early matchdays have been mixed, but regardless of that, since before the season started, Sunderland already were certain that they would seek to make many signings to sufficiently reinforce the squad.

In recent weeks, the rumours have revolved around forwards and defenders, with the midfield and the goalkeeper being the positions already "closed".

One of the offensive players linked to Sunderland is Baris Yilmaz, but the Turk would also be of interest to a European giant.

PSG enter the race for Sunderland £34.6m-rated transfer target

According to Yagiz Sabuncuoglu (h/t Get PSG News), PSG have shown interest in signing the 25-year-old winger from Galatasaray.

The mentioned journalist explained that Luis Enrique has already approved the signing of the Turk and has expressed his desire to the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Galatasaray have set Yilmaz's asking price at €40 million, that is to say, around £34.6 million. However, PSG's offer would barely reach £17.3 million.

As for Sunderland's interest, there have not been many updates on the matter. "Aston Villa have stepped up their efforts to lure Galatasaray wide man Baris Alper Yilmaz to the Premier League this summer," reads a recent article from the Sunderland Echo.

However, according to the mentioned outlet, Aston Villa's offer was £17m, similar to that of PSG, so according to Sabuncuoglu's reports, it would not be enough for Galatasaray.

We will have to wait to see if an offer for the Turk finally materialises, as there is also strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Follow Our X Channel: @SunderlandOnSI

Read More: