Sunderland Compete With Leeds United for €8M-Rated Player

The remarkable promotion for Sunderland has positioned them as one of the top teams in the Premier League, sitting eighth in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe.

With the work of Regis Le Bris and the significant investment made before the start of the season, they have built a competitive squad and strong ambitions for the future of the club.

As a result, Sunderland have growing ambition as time goes by, and for the next transfer window, they are looking to strengthen the squad with a player from LaLiga, although the competition for this player is within the Premier League.

Sunderland and Leeds United Want to Sign Ruben Vargas from Sevilla

The outlet The Leeds Press has confirmed that Leeds United's interest in Sevilla player Ruben Vargas is real, and Sunderland has also joined the race, looking to compete in the next transfer window for the 27-year-old player.

The Swiss attacker has recorded solid numbers. In the current season, he has played 12 matches in LaLiga, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists, according to Transfermarkt statistics.

His market value according to Transfermarkt stands at €12M, a figure that places him within reach. However, The Leeds Press reports that a fee of €8M could be enough for Sevilla to consider his departure.

The Sunderland project appears more convincing based on the performances shown this season, which could be an advantage in any decision made by Ruben Vargas. Leeds United are currently in 17th place in the Premier League, while Sunderland are in 8th.

Regis Le Bris is aware that the strong start after promotion is the result of their work, but further investment to bring in players and strengthen several positions will help maintain the positive path shown in the first part of the 25/26 season.

