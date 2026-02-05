Sunderland Loses an Attacking Player as He Heads to AS Monaco

Sunderland obtained a more than positive triumph against Burnley by 3-0, making it clear that its ambition to move into the first positions of the Premier League is high.

Currently occupying 8th position in the championship, they are on the door of the Conference League spots, being the great objective of Regis Le Bris's team in their first season as recently promoted.

Likewise, the squad continues to be competitive, and with the imposed mentality, they know they are meant for great things, but some movements in this transfer window have given way to the departure of important players.

Simon Adingra Leaves Sunderland to Join AS Monaco

At only 24 years of age, Simon Adingra is a new signing for AS Monaco, arriving on a loan basis, a loss for Sunderland of a player who had important, but not decisive minutes with the Black Cats.

As indicated by Transfermarkt statistics, Simon Adingra competed in 15 matches in the current season where he scored 1 goal in these games. Being an attacker who did not meet the club's expectations.

Simon Adingra has joined AS Monaco on loan until the end of the 2025-26 season, subject to international clearance.



Good luck, Simon! 🤝 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 2, 2026

In this new stage, until the end of the current season, he will compete in Ligue 1, where he hopes to have more playing time and more confidence to demonstrate all his potential, as at 24 years old, it is still expected that he can continue growing as a footballer.

A definitive sale for Simon Adingra is not ruled out; however, it remains to be seen whether his future is not assured with Sunderland once the loan to AS Monaco ends.

Sunderland's ambitions must increasingly aspire to more, and just as they make investments for great players, the departure of some of them is necessary to form a competitive squad in this Regis Le Bris project.

