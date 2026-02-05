Sunderland Emerges as Market-Value Rival to Premier League's Established Clubs

Sunderland continues preparing their squad to achieve an almost unthinkable objective in their return to the Premier League, and that is to be among the best in the league, occupying positions for European competitions, and is willing to do anything for this objective.

In this transfer window, they have already shown important movements for the Regis Le Bris project, where important departures occurred, including Simon Adingra and Dan Neil, as well as the arrival of players with an interesting projection from South America.

With a more than complete squad, the great moment of Sunderland is validated, and the value of the transfer market compared to the other teams of the Premier League has been revealed, where an interesting position for the Black Cats is reflected.

Sunderland, in 17th Place, Has Premier League's Highest-Value Squad in Transfer Market

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sunderland Echo has revealed the list of Premier League teams with the highest transfer market value, where only those below Sunderland are: 18th: Leeds United - €321.03 million, 19th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - €311.35 million, 20th: Burnley - €251.65 million.

Sunderland occupies 17th place with €327.03 million, an interesting value considering they are the recently promoted team and have made headlines throughout the season with their great sporting performance, and currently occupy 8th position in the Premier League.

Without a doubt, the first positions are led by the clubs with the most economic power in the Premier League: 1st. Manchester City - €1.290 billion 2nd: Arsenal - €1.270 billion 3rd: Chelsea - €1.160 billion 4th: Liverpool - €1.040 billion 5th: Tottenham Hotspur - €876.50 million.

These statistics place Sunderland in a formidable position due to their great sporting performance without large investments compared to the other clubs in England, and the Regis Le Bris project has a promising future that hopes to continue working towards the coming seasons and the end of this one.

Read More: