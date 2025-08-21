Sunderland did not have problems imposing their offensive capability in their 3-0 victory against West Ham on the Premier League opener weekend.

However, the attack is one of the areas that the Black Cats still intend to reinforce before the current transfer window closes.

A few hours ago, Sunderland were linked with Olympique de Marseille winger Jonathan Rowe, who was placed on the transfer list by his club.

Furthermore, another of the forwards who have been linked to the Lads is the Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk from AS Roma. However, it seems that another Serie A club has entered the race to sign him.

Sunderland set to miss out on target as Serie A club beats West Ham and Leeds to deal

According to information from Gianluca Di Marzio, Dovbyk, 28, is now a transfer target for Napoli.

The mentioned journalist explains that the Neapolitans' interest is due to the new injury to Romelu Lukaku.

Although he adds that Rasmus Hojlund is also another option, he assures that the Ukrainian is the latest player to feature on the Serie A club's wish list.

The Sunderland Echo recently pointed out that Dovbyk was also of interest to other Premier League clubs this same summer. Specifically, they mentioned West Ham and Leeds United.

In any case, being a league he already knows, it is likely that Artem would prefer the option of playing with Napoli, who are also consistently participating in the Champions League.

Since his arrival at AS Roma in 2024, Dovbyk has accumulated 45 games played, with 17 goals scored and four assists registered.

During the 2023-24 season with LaLiga side Girona, the Ukrainian played 39 games, registering the sensational figure of 34 goal involvements: 24 goals and 10 assists.

At 28 years old, he is still a forward with the qualities to adapt to any top league in Europe, but it seems that his most likely destination is in Italy, and not in England.

