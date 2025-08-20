Sunderland have spent a total of £142.1m in the current transfer window, but it seems Regis Le Bris wants more reinforcements.

The 2025-26 season started in a wonderful way for the Black Cats, beating West Ham 3-0 on the first matchday of the Premier League.

But despite the good first impression of Regis Le Bris's team, the club wants to be even more ambitious and has not yet closed its transfer market.

In the last few hours, the possibility of the Lads going for the signing of an English winger has gained more strength, as he has been placed on the transfer list.

Club places 39-goal Sunderland target on transfer list, Serie A side also in the race

Yesterday it officially emerged that Olympique de Marseille have placed English 22-year-old winger Jonathan Rowe on the transfer list.

The reason for this decision by OM would be because there was a fight with his teammate Adrien Rabiot, meaning that both players are no longer part of the French team's plans.

According to RMC Sport, both Sunderland and Serie A side Bologna are interested in signing Rowe, who has a market value of £10.35m, according to Transfermarkt's estimates.

It is not yet known if the Black Cats will present a formal offer, because the first impressions of their wingers Simon Adingra (23) and Chemsdine Talbi (20) were quite positive.

Throughout his career, and according to data from Transfermarkt, Rowe has accumulated 39 goals and 19 assists in 149 matches, considering all competitions and divisions.

In Sunderland's 3-0 victory over West Ham on the Premier League's first matchday, Talbi, a right winger, registered an assist, while Adingra, a left winger, generated danger through a key pass and shot once off target.

We will see if the club materialises its interest in the coming days.

