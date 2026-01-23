Sunderland, Aston Villa and Everton Battle for Former Liverpool Attacker

Sunderland is going through an important moment of the season, knowing they must maintain consistency toward the final stretch of the Premier League. Currently sitting in ninth place, they cannot drop points and must continue aiming for European competition places.

With the current window rumors, it is evident that Sunderland wants to sign an attacker who can have an impact on the team, and their focus is within the Premier League. So much so that they are looking to take a forward from a direct rival.

They have not yet made a major move in this winter transfer window, but it is expected that before the market closes, they will secure a notable reinforcement to best complement the team led by Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland Closely Monitor Harry Wilson Situation at Fulham

As reported by the BBC, talks between Fulham and Harry Wilson over a possible contract renewal are stalled, due to uncertainty surrounding the decision the 28-year-old forward may take, as he considers a place where he can be given the role he wants. Sunderland is closely following this possible decision.

His statistics, as indicated by Transfermarkt, are notable in the current season, with 8 goals and 5 assists in 22 matches, standing out as an attacker in a team that is sitting in 11th place in the Premier League.

Sunderland could enter the race for the former Liverpool forward, but clubs such as Aston Villa, Brentford, Everton, and Crystal Palace are also among those monitoring his situation ahead of the February 2 deadline, making it clear that competition for this player is high among Premier League teams.

His market value is around €20M according to Transfermarkt, a figure that, if a renewal is not agreed, could allow his departure before the mentioned deadline. Those figures are attractive for the team led by Regis Le Bris.

While analyzing the transfer window, Sunderland is also aware that the demanding schedule requires positive signings. West Ham, Burnley, Arsenal, and Liverpool are their next four matches, and having experienced players would be ideal to secure important points in the league.

The Harry Wilson case is appealing for the Black Cats, and as time passes, the decisions Fulham will take regarding the player will be known soon, as Premier League teams prepare to move for the 28-year-old attacker.

