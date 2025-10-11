Sunderland Ready £13M Move for Coveted South American Defender

Sunderland know that their ambitions in the Premier League must always go beyond what is expected, which is why there is great enthusiasm in the club about the possibility of signing a top-level defender to continue competing at a high level.

Both Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele are performing exceptionally well, showing that the team can compete in the best possible way.

This is a motivation because they know that the team is becoming complete in all its positions, but an important piece is still missing in the defensive area of the team.

Sunderland will try to sign John Lucumi again in January

IMAGO / Action Plus

Sunderland would once again go all in for one of the players they have most desired in recent months, Bologna defender John Lucumi, this time with an offer of £13 million to secure the Colombian centre-back, according to CalcioMercato (h/t Sunderland Echo).

Sunderland have already tried to sign the player, knowing that his current contract with the Italian club ends in 2027. However, a possible renewal could be negative for his sporting growth, since the Premier League is considered a much more visible and competitive league than Serie A.

Sunderland know that going all in for this player would be fantastic, not only to strengthen their squad but also to give greater visibility to a talented Colombian defender.

Despite a summer row where his agent tried to force through a transfer to Sunderland, Bologna insist they are ‘in talks to extend’ Jhon Lucumi’s contract.#Bologna #SAFC #Lucumi #SerieA #Calcio pic.twitter.com/a1VQwtq86s — Football Italia (@footballitalia) October 8, 2025

Lucumi, 27, still has much to give in football, and this would be the ideal moment to make the big jump to the Premier League. And what better way to do it than under the direction of a brilliant coach like Regis Le Bris, who is currently leading Sunderland through a very positive moment.

Currently in ninth place in the Premier League, Sunderland know that the competition is extremely tough against the best teams in England, but this remains a very positive position for a newly promoted club.

The team must continue improving and strengthening match after match, building a competitive and balanced squad capable of facing the best teams.

Without a doubt, Sunderland want Lucumi in their squad to continue improving their performance and consolidating a competitive team capable of fighting in England and, in the near future, in European competitions.

Read More: