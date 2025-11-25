Sunderland Tempted by €7.5m Move for Former Manchester City Prospect

Sunderland faced a negative match in the Premier League, where they did not finish with the best feeling after the 1-0 defeat against Fulham, lowering the positive mood the club was carrying.

Regis Le Bris and Granit Xhaka went out to calm the fans and lift their heads, ensuring their supporters do not fall after the negative match they had just played, but trust that they will rise stronger.

It also suggests that Sunderland is still thinking about the future of the club, learning from their defeats, and looking for possible reinforcements to support the team's future.

Sunderland Set Their Sights on Former Manchester City Academy Player

IMAGO / SOPA Images

The Sunderland Echo has revealed its interest in Lazio player Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, currently 24 years old, a midfielder with potential who has established himself in Serie A, but with a vision outside of Italy.

His time in the Manchester City youth ranks also helped his current performance, and even though he did not consolidate himself in the England team, he managed to take an important step, arriving in Italy after passing through Turkey.

Currently, as Transfermarkt indicates, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has played 4 matches in the current season, accumulating 212 minutes. A player who is still growing and a possible arrival at Sunderland would be fundamental for the project of Regis Le Bris.

LazioNews24 has also reported that the relationship between the club and the player is not in the best way, so a departure of the 24-year-old Nigerian could be close, and a possible destination is Sunderland.

His market value, as Transfermarkt indicates, is €7.5 million, and it is an accessible price for a player with a projection still promising projection and who, under the plans of Regis Le Bris, could give him the shine he can reach.

