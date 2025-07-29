Sunderland Ready to Outbid Wolves and West Ham for £26M-Rated Forward

Sunderland have entered the race to sign Amine Adli, Bayer Leverkusen’s versatile 25-year-old forward.

According to ESPN, the Black Cats want to strengthen their attack with another player from the German club, after closing the signing of Granit Xhaka (32).

The aforementioned outlet adds that Sunderland will compete with Wolves, who have already submitted an offer. However, West Ham have also been linked to Adli, per Molineux News.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are not ruling out the sale of the Moroccan player, and Adli’s own priority is to join a Premier League club.

"Sunderland are also going for Amine Adli now and competing with Wolves’ offer for the Bayer Leverkusen forward," began Julien Laurens, ESPN journalist.

"Bayer are not against letting him go and his priority is to come to England," added the aforementioned reporter via his Twitter (X) account.

"Sunderland will finalise Xhaka’s deal first and then move for his former teammate Adli," he concluded.

According to BILD, Leverkusen want to earn £26m from Adli’s sale, and while they confirm that Wolverhampton have already made an offer, they do not specify the exact amount submitted to the German club.

Julien Laurens also reported a few days ago that West Ham were another club interested in signing the 25-year-old Moroccan.

"Wolves and West Ham are keen on the Bayer Leverkusen forward. At 25, he is keen on a move to England," stated the journalist.

At the time, Laurens noted that the player’s valuation was £23m, but according to BILD, it is higher.

A week ago, it was confirmed that Sunderland’s move for Armand Laurienté collapsed, and the 26-year-old Frenchman returned to training with his club, Sassuolo.

Therefore, it is normal that the Lads’ board are "speeding up" to find another solution to reinforce their attack, and Adli fits, in a way, the profile desired by the club.

