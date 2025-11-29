Sunderland 3-2 Bournemouth: Report & Full Match Highlights as Enzo Le Fee Scores and Assists

Sunderland AFC hosted AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, Nov. 29, for the 13th round of the Premier League.

The Wearside team was currently in seventh place in the table with 19 points after 12 games. The away side, meanwhile, was in eighth place with the same number of points.

Regis Le Bris's men had a record of five wins, four draws, and three losses, the same as Bournemouth.

Surprisingly, the Black Cats were defeated by Fulham 1-0 last weekend, causing them to lose fourth place in the league.

Sunderland 3-2 Bournemouth: Match Report

The match began with high intensity, and as early as the seventh minute, the visiting team scored the first goal, courtesy of Amine Adli. Marcos Senesi played a ball over to Antoine Semenyo. The winger's cross found Evanilson, who hit the post. However, Adli took advantage of the rebound and scored with some difficulty.

Just eight minutes later, Tyler Adams scored a long-range wonder-goal, capitalizing on Robin Roefs being off his line.

The Cats reacted by pulling one back in the 30th minute, when Enzo Le Fee made it 1-2 from the penalty spot. Fifteen minutes later, Bertrand Traoré tied the game, assisted by Granit Xhaka.

In the 69th minute, Sunderland secured the comeback with a goal by Brian Brobbey, assisted by Le Fee. Just moments after entering the match, the Dutchman got on the scoresheet.

The match ended with a 3-2 scoreline in favor of the Cats.

Regis Le Bris's team now has 22 points after 13 games and is temporarily in fourth place, pending the rest of the matchday's games.

Sunderland 3-2 Bournemouth: Highlights

SUNDERLAND. ARE. INEVITABLE.



An extraordinary comeback from 2-0 down gives the Black Cats a 3-2 win. pic.twitter.com/5WqVWUbOHi — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 29, 2025

