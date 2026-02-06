Sunderland's New No. 10 Set for Debut vs. Arsenal in Ambitious Move

Sunderland have been the great sensation team in this recent promotion season, where they have managed to show their fascinating game, being a direct rival for any team of the Premier League Big Six. As a recently promoted team, their project is promising.

Even being one of the teams without having a squad with great market value, they are currently among the top 10 best teams in the Premier League, making it clear that the ambitions of Regis Le Bris are higher than normal.

With the arrival of a star signing, it is expected that he will show all the potential he has to offer, especially with the confidence that the recent South American signing was given the trust to wear the #10 on his shirt.

Nilson Angulo, the Jewel, Who Will Wear the #10 With Sunderland

IMAGO / Photo News

The signing of Nilson Angulo for Sunderland arrived for a fee of €17.5 Million, making it clear that his cost represents enormous confidence in the project for Regis Le Bris, so much so that it has now been revealed he will wear the number 10 on his back.

It is expected that the Ecuadorian will make his debut against Arsenal this coming Saturday, February 7th, in a fundamental match for Regis Le Bris's side. With the absence of Granit Xhaka, it is expected to see the first minutes of Angulo and see his sporting quality.

Regis Le Bris stated regarding the absence of Xhaka, "There are no important updates at the moment, but his presence in the team remains very solid. We hope to have his best version back soon." Also, he did not hold back on expectations for Nilson Angulo: "He will arrive in the country later today. He has played a lot, so he is fit. Now it is about connecting with the team and the squad. He could be available on Saturday."

At only 22 years of age, his potential is fascinating, and seeing a debut against the leader of the Premier League is high pressure, which is hoped he will manage perfectly for the future of Sunderland.

Read More: