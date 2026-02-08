Sunderland’s Failed Summer Signing Plan for a Promising Algerian Player

The ambitious project of Sunderland showed the high expectations they had since arriving in the Premier League with the promotion this season. With positive additions and an unthinkable investment, now they show the true fruits.

Black Cats have been immersed in a great way in the Belgian market, where Noah Sadiki, a player who does not stop surprising with his high performance. Nilson Angulo, the new #10 of the team, was close to signing a player with a fascinating projection, but that deal did not manage to close.

It was about an Algerian player who competes in the Belgian league with fascinating potential, a midfielder with a defensive style who could be crucial for the Regis Le Bris project.

Sunderland Closely Followed Yacine Titraoui but Failed in the Signing

IMAGO / Belga

In a recent work by Jason Jones for the Sunderland Echo, he revealed the great interest of Sunderland in the past summer transfer window. As recently promoted, they had an ambitious investment that ended up being made, but they did not manage to obtain Yacine Titraoui.

At 23 years of age, Yacine Titraoui has a fascinating potential that has been seen in the monitoring of the Belgian league, with players with a sporting level to compete in the best leagues in Europe.

In the current season with R Charleroi SC, he is having a more than positive season. Making his great talent in midfield clear, as indicated by Transfermarkt statistics, he has played 27 games where he has scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists, having an interesting offensive contribution.

Awaiting the next objectives for Sunderland, another important investment in the summer transfer window is not ruled out and thinking that if they compete next year in European competitions, Black Cats will go for everything next year.

