Three Major Bundesliga Clubs Battling For Jobe Bellingham Transfer From Sunderland
According to recent reports, Borussia Dortmund are said to be leading the race for Sunderland wonderkid Jobe Bellingham. Dortmund officials were in England on May 7th 2025 negotiating for the English midfielder, with rumours suggesting Jobe Bellingham's valuation is close to £30 Million.
Eintracht Frankfurt are now seemingly also in the race, preparing a replacement for young midfielder Hugo Larsson. Their chances of signing the Championship midfielder have been increased, having just qualified for Champions League football next season after finishing 3rd in the Bundesliga.
Jürgen Klopp, as Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull is also attempting to sign Jobe Bellingham for RB Leipzig. After failing to sign older brother Jude Bellingham when at Liverpool, before he went on to sign for giants Real Madrid, Klopp is keen not to miss out again.
RB Leipzig have held talks over a possible transfer, however, with RB Leipzig finishing 7th in the Bundesliga and missing out on any European football next season, their chances have significantly decreased.
The decision for Jobe Bellingham's transfer ultimately rests with himself. However, a few conditions may change the likelihood of a transfer, for example, his contract at Sunderland is until 2028 potentially increasing his chances of remaining at the club.
The most important condition for whether Jobe Bellingham remains at the Black Cats will be decided on May 24th, when Sunderland play Sheffield United in the EFL Championship playoff final for a chance at Premier League football. If Sunderland do not achieve Premier League football next season, there is little chance Jobe will remain at the club.