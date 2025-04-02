Transfer Latest: Promotion Rivals Want Sunderland Defender Dan Ballard 'On One Condition'
Sunderland have built a squad which has an abundance of young talent, and centre-back Dan Ballard is no exception. At one point arguably the Black Cats' biggest asset is gaining interest from promotion rivals Sheffield United.
Ballard has played a huge role for Sunderland since signing from Arsenal in 2022. Playing 81 times for The Mackem's and is arguably Sunderland's best defender. However unfortunately has suffered with injuries throughout his tenure in the North East.
The ex-Arsenal youngster missed crucial parts of Sunderland's playoff achieving season, including the playoffs themselves and has only played 19 times this season for the Black Cats. When fit is certainly one of the best defenders the division has to offer.
The Blades however are only willing to sign the defender if they're to achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.
The Northern Ireland international has a market value of Four Million Euros according to Transfermarkt. It is likely Sunderland will require a much bigger transfer fee if they're to consider offers in the Summer.
The reports of Sheffield United's interest comes from Football League World, who also suggest Ballard should be expecting a large wage increase if he is to move down to Sheffield, despite reportedly being one of Sunderland's top earners.
The centre-back is contracted to Regis Le Bris' side until 2028 meaning this could be a tough purchase for Chris Wilder's team, however, it is certain the Blades will need strength through depth if they're promoted and a Premier League move will likely be tempting for Dan Ballard.
There is no reported transfer fee or bid, but this is certainly one to keep an eye on.