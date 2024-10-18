Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg wins two EFL awards
Sunderland teen sensation Chris Rigg has picked up two awards as his star continues to rise in English football.
The 17-year-old has been a key figure in the midfield for the table-topping Black Cats this season, already scoring twice.
The first of those came in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light, as he backheeled the ball into the net after rounding the goalkeeper.
That has earned him the Championship goal of the month award, and he has also bagged the EA Sports FC Young Player of the Month for September as well.
Speaking to safc.com about the goal of the month award, Rigg said: “I’m delighted to receive the award, but the main thing is that it was the winning goal in such a big game.
“Romain picks the ball up and gives it to Pat [Roberts]. I know Pat likes to cut inside, so I was just [thinking] ‘get it the box, get in the box’. And then I took it around the ‘keeper and a back heel. I was buzzing.
“The roar was unreal and right in front of the Roker End as well.
“I don’t think you can put into words just how good the feeling is [to score for Sunderland]. I haven’t scored away yet, so I need to put that right, but the home fans are immense and the feeling gets better every time.”
Rigg captained England under-18s this week as he continues to catch the eye from every top club in the world, with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all already credited with a serious interest.