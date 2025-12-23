‘Not Going to Happen’—Man Utd’s Hopes of £100 Million January Transfer Shut Down
Manchester United’s hopes of a January swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson have been roundly quashed by a new report. However, that stance could dramatically shift by the summer.
United’s need for midfield reinforcements was heightened as soon as the window shut in September. The frontline was successfully reinvigorated while Senne Lammens came in to shore up between the posts. Amorim already has a wealth of centre-back options yet the central slice of the pitch remains chronically understaffed.
Bruno Fernandes’s injury has only shone a spotlight on an existing area of need.
Anderson had been one of the leading contenders to fill the void. An established England international and youthful Premier League operator capable of excelling on both sides of the ball, his talents are obvious. Nottingham Forest, however, also value their dual threat and have no intention of letting him leave mid-season.
In the words of the The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who was speaking to NBC Sports, the deal is “not going to happen” as Forest “don’t want to do anything at this point in time.”
A contract which stretches to 2029 puts Forest in a position of strength while Anderson himself is not thought to be pushing for a move. After all, there are his own World Cup prospects to consider, which currently appear to be very positive but could easily swing the other way should he suffer a slow adaptation to life in the meat grinder that is modern day Manchester United.
The report also cites United’s delicate economic position when it comes to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR). Before new regulations are implemented next season, clubs still need to avoid making a loss which exceeds £105 million ($141.9 million) over a rolling three-year period.
United have recorded a net spend of £395 million since 2023—the third-highest on the planet in this time period—and don’t have the windfall of any European competition to boost their revenue. Considering Forest are expected to demand between £80–100 million for Anderson, that outlay would require the kind of dramatic squad overhaul which is unheard of in the middle of a campaign. But not at the end of one.
‘Completely Different Story’—Man Utd’s Anderson Aspirations for Summer 2026
In the same report, Ornstein warned that United’s pursuit of Anderson in the summer “could be a completely different story.” Given Forest’s likely absence from European competition next term—they will spend Christmas Day in 17th place—the club may not be in a position to turn down nine-digit offers.
Morgan Gibbs-White infamously stayed at the City Ground last summer despite a stormy transfer saga with Tottenham Hotspur because Forest had the financial boost of Europa League football. The sight of Anderson standing awkwardly next to Evangelos Marinakis announcing a new contract next year appears highly unlikely.
Yet, United will still face a battle for Anderson.
The 23-year-old is thought to be a target of Manchester City and Chelsea as well as United, while Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest.
The fight for Anderson is on, but will have to be delayed for six months.