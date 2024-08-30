Sunderland working on potential loan deal for Chelsea striker
Sunderland are working on a potential deal to sign Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana on loan as they work on multiple fronts to secure a striker.
The Ivorian is one of many Chelsea players who the club will attempt to move out due to their bloated squad, and Sunderland are keen to bring him to Wearside.
However, Sunderland Nation understands it would be either Datro Fofana or Gift Orban rather than trying to do deals for both.
The 21-year-old has had very little opportunity at Chelsea since arriving in a big-money deal from Molde last year, although he did have a relatively successful loan spell in the Premier League with Burnley.
Sunderland are determined to remain ambitious in their seemingly endless quest for striker reinforcements, and Orban is the top target. However, they are keen to have contingencies in place should that deal prove out of reach.
They are not alone in tracking Datro Fofana, though, with a number of other Championship clubs keeping tabs on the situation.