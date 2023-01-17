Everton make striker move - which could open the door for Ellis Simms Sunderland return

Everton have started making their moves for striker reinforcements, which would likely open the door for Ellis Simms to return to Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been frustrated in their attempts to sign a striker this month, despite the early recall of Simms dramatically increasing the need for reinforcements.

Sunderland’s plan has been to sign a young striker permanently whilst taking another on loan now who could help the squad immediately. Then, when the loan player returns to the parent club, the younger player should be ready to step into a bigger role.

However, despite Tony Mowbray initially saying Sunderland ‘could not wait’ for Ellis Simms to be available again, there are just two weeks left I the window – and one league game – meaning it may now be the most prudent course of action.

For that to happen, Everton would need to strengthen their own striker ranks, but they have started making moves there with Fabrizio Romano reporting Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata is their top target.

They are in discussions with the Serie A club to sign him, and should they succeed it is difficult to imagine them not allowing Simms to return to the Stadium of Light.

Zapata is a similar build and style to Simms, so it’s likely he would vie with England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a starting spot, with Neal Maupay also in the mix.

“[Everton] are either keeping him or he’s coming back here,” Tony Mowbray recently said about Simms.

“They might sign a £50million centre-forward, then they have Calvert-Lewin and a couple of other options who can play off the front. It depends what Frank [Lampard] thinks really.

“It’s their decision, not ours, but what we do know is if the phone rings and they let him back out, he can come here and by then we might have signed a young striker, let’s wait and see.

“If he comes, there’s no integration into the club, he knows the players, the coach, the club. If that option is there for us it’s something I’m pretty sure we’d look at.

“But we can’t stand still and hope that happens. We need to keep moving and we need to try and bring a striker in if we can.”

