Who is Andras Nemeth? All you need to know about Sunderland striker target

According to reports in Belgium, the Black Cats are keen on 20-year-old KRC Genk Striker Andras Nemeth this January.

With Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray highlighting the importance of strengthening his striker ranks, Nemeth could bring that added fire power for the play-off push in the second half of the season.

The reports of Sunderland's interest are quite strong, but what do we actually know about him?

International level

Born in Cape Town, South Africa to a Hungarian Father and a South African Mother, Nemeth represents Hungary at international level.

Back in November, Nemeth scored on his international debut in a friendly against Luxembourg, which ended in a 2-2, although after an injury forced him to be substituted and miss the following game.

He has made 22 appearances for Hungary at youth level, scoring 11 goals in total across the U16s to the U23s.

In 2019, he was part of both the UEFA U17 European Championship team and the FIFA U17 World Cup side.

Nemeth in action for Hungary U21s.

His time at Genk

In 21 senior appearances for Genk, he has scored 3 goals and got 2 assists.

Although his goal returns for the senior side do not quite compare to his promising form at youth level, Nemeth is a young talent with time on his side and is one of Hungary's top prospects for the future.

It is also worth noting that on occasion he has been forced out wide for the Genk senior side, which could be a factor in his decrease in goal output. He also has Jupiler League top scorer Paul Onuachu in his way.

He joined the youth academy at Genk in 2016 and worked his way through the ranks, having a brief loan spell at the Challenger Pro league side Lomell SK, during his time for KRC Genk U21s.

Nemeth made the step up to the senior squad during the 2021/22 season, scoring one goal in three appearances in the Jupiler Pro League.

Since then he has become a regular squad player for Genk this season, although most of his appearances have come off the bench as an impact substitute.

Nemeth's contract at Genk expires in six months time, so it would be in the Belgian side's interests to offload the striker in January, rather than allow him to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Nemeth holding up the ball for Genk.

Style of play

Nemeth is a 6ft 2 traditional number 9, acting as a target man that has the capability and skill to challenge defenders with the ball at his feet.

His most natural position is as a centre forward, but has been utilised on both the left and right wing, showing versatility to his game.

Tony Mowbray's playstyle at Sunderland usually adopts a big centre forward that can cause problems for defenders inside the box and hold the ball up well.

Nemeth certainly appears to fit the mould of a typical striker under Mowbray's management, but will the Hungarian make the switch to the North East this January?

