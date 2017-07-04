Tennis

Wimbledon fans short-changed as retirements plague men's draw

Jon Wertheim
43 minutes ago

You know who had a rough day? Centre Court ticketholders. Only one of the first three matches played to completion. (Caroline Wozniacki vs. Timea Babos was thrown in at the last minute.) As of Tuesday, there were seven retirements in the men's draw (and one in the women's). You can hardly blame the physically compromised players for remaining in the draw. The first round money—roughly $50,000—is nothing to sneeze at.

But let’s hope that the ATP’s idea sticks: Eligible players get first round money no matter what. Lucky losers get the spot in the draw; only if they win, do they get the money and points. The injured players get their full wage scale. The lucky losers have a chance at a big payday. The fans get healthy players. Tournaments don’t have to pay a dime more.

• With Serena Williams absent, which woman would christen Centre Court at 1 p.m., as is tradition? Angelique Kerber, last year’s runner-up. Kerber is also the top seed and while she’s no one’s favorite, she played a fine match on Tuesday, beating American qualifier Irina Falconi. The player who is the favorite, Karolina Pliskova, won as well, taking out Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets.

Snapshots from Day 2

Novak Djokovic
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Mischa Zverev
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Bernard Tomic
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Magda Linette
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
CoCo Vandeweghe
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Bethanie Mattek-Sands
GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
David Ferrer
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Juan Martin del Potro
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Milos Raonic
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Thanasi Kokkinakis
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Angelique Kerber
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Gael Monfils
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic
GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
Karolina Pliskova
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Roger Federer
GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
Dominic Thiem
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Frances Tiafoe
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Timea Babos
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Wimbledon 2017 Day 2
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters