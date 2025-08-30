Allisha Gray Makes History in Dream vs Wings Game
The talk around the WNBA MVP in 2025 has been one of the more debated topics of the last 5 seasons.
With Napheesa Collier leading the Minnesota Lynx to the top seed in the WNBA again, A'ja Wilson having an incredible second half of the season for the red-hot Aces, Alyssa Thomas having a historic season leading the league in assists, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has not been mentioned often.
Gray Makes Dream History
In the game against the Dallas Wings on Friday, Allisha Gray made more history, cementing herself amongst the WNBA greats already.
Per Dream PR, "Allisha Gray is now the Atlanta Dream’s All-Time Single-Season Scoring Leader.
In a year full of career-highs, MVP chatter, and record-shattering moments, Gray has etched her name into the record books — surpassing Angel McCoughtry’s 716 points for the most in a Dream season."
Gray has averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 38 games in 2025 with a load of accomplishments attached to her name.
She was named a 2025 WNBA All-Star starter, the first in her career, and her third consecutive All-Star selection, making her the second player in Atlanta Dream history to achieve this feat.
Gray was selected as the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in both May and June, becoming the first Dream player ever to earn back-to-back monthly honors, while also surpassing 4,000 career points and 400 made three-pointers. She is only the 22nd player in WNBA history to accomplish both of those milestones.
A Case for MVP?
Sure, there are very highly qualified candidates for WNBA MVP in 2025, but Gray is making a case.
She is having the best season of her career in almost every category, including points, rebounds, and assists, while also being the best player on an Atlanta Dream team that has experienced a historic turnaround in 2024.
Gray has evolved as an all-around player with the addition of stars Britney Griner and Brionna Jones as well, becoming a playmaker and more of a multi-level scorer with added pieces around her now.
Although Wilson, Collier, and Thomas may have the household names and marketing, Gray is near the top of the league in multiple categories, including second in the WNBA in three-pointers made and seventh in points per game.
The Dream have heavily relied on Gray throughout the year and the duo of her and guard Rhyne Howard has elevated the Dream into a true contender in the playoffs.
Related Articles
Atlanta Dream Star Allisha Gray Makes History vs Las Vegas Aces
Dream Star Allisha Gray Gets Honest on Potential WNBA Expansion